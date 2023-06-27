Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Speaking about the WWE creative team’s frustration with Vince McMahon’s recent script changes on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said, “They’re trying to figure out a way to have him not do this”, but “even if you’re Paul Levesque, you can’t say anything to Vince because you’re fucked if you say anything to Vince.”

Meltzer speculated that Triple H “has to be one of” those who are frustrated, while BWE specifically mentioned Trips & Nick Khan as being among those who “didn’t appreciate” the changes made to last week’s SmackDown because they felt it “looked bad all over.”

McMahon’s fingerprints were on last night’s Raw, per PW Insider. Some of the site’s sources believe Vince’s influence will grow as the Endeavor deal is finalized.

CM Punk & The Elite were in the building at the same time during Forbidden Door Sunday night, per Bryan Alvarez on WOR. They were given separate locker rooms that were “as far apart as they could possibly situate them”, and didn’t interact.

Regarding the dangerous Tiger Driver ‘91 Kenny Omega took from Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door, Alvarez said that “word is that Kenny is ok, but I don’t know if he’s been checked out.”

Fightful Select’s report on the match also mentioned concerns about its “risky” spots, but noted that Kenny was telling people he was okay backstage afterwards when he & Ospreay were greeted with a standing ovation and “heavy praise from their peers.”

