AEW confirms All Out for the week after All In

By Sean Rueter
AEW officials have been saying they’d still run their annual All Out PPV over Labor Day weekend in Chicago, despite the fact they have their first (and the second ever) All In show scheduled for the weekend before at London’s Wembley Stadium.

They made that official during their Forbidden Door show with New Japan last night (June 25). What’s more, they’ve upgraded their All Out plan. It now comes after two other live shows in greater Chicago area, with both the PPV and the previous night’s live episode of Collision happening in the United Center. Dynamite and the associated Rampage taping the Wednesday before will still be held at the site of all but one previous All Out (and the original All In) — Hoffman Estates, Illinois’ NOW Arena.

We still haven’t heard how this year’s All In will reach our screens, but Tony Khan has said it will be televised/streamed so... get ready for a lot of big AEW shows at the end of the summer.

Excited?

