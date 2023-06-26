Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

BWE is now saying a “big meeting” in WWE is taking place at some point today about creative, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series plans.

They also say NXT is being pushed strong right now and we could once again see a three brand Survivor Series card.

Another from BWE: Carmelo Hayes could have his Raw debut match tonight against a “big main event talent.”

For what It’s worth, Kurt Angle said on his “Kurt Angle Show” podcast that Randy Orton is recovered from back surgery and he thinks he’s “gonna come back pretty damn soon.”

PW Insider warns that anything can change at any time, “especially with Vince McMahon back around”, but “on the women’s end, we have consistently heard without fail that IYO SKY has been and remains the frontrunner for the briefcase this year.”

Also from Insider: “WWE sources indicate there are many in the company who believe Drew McIntyre will be back “in the mix” by the UK tour and Money in the Bank.”

The Wrestling Observer says FTR is “not part of the equation” when it comes to any issues with CM Punk and people being kept apart in AEW. They note that FTR “actually went out of their way of late to clear the air and have no working issues with each other.”

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below.