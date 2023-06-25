Alberto Del Rio in main event of AAA Verano de Escandalo

Hit the trumpets. The summer of scandal is here in AAA. The lucha libre promotion announced their Verano de Escandalo show with Alberto Del Rio in the main event.

The Verano de Escandalo card on July 21 in Aguascalientes includes:

No DQ: Alberto El Patron, Hijo del Vikingo, & Psycho Clown vs. Sam Adonis, Cibernetico, & Gringo Loco

Vampiro, Octagon Jr., & Pagano vs. Daga, Taurus, & surprise luchador

AAA World Trios Championship: Sanson, Forastero, & Hijo de Mascara Año 2000 (c) vs. Abismo Negro, Psicosis, & Toxin

Negro Casas, Dalys, & surprise luchador vs. Nicho El Millonario, La Hiedra, & Puma King

Laredo Kid, Willie Mack, & Jack Cartwheel vs. Toscano, Antifaz, & Latigo

Jessy Ventura, Dulce Kanela, & Diva Salvaje vs. Dinamico, Kamic, & Skalibur

With AAA’s emphasis on holding multiple Triplemania events this year, Verano de Escandalo has become a glorified TV taping. This lineup is nothing special on paper. Verano de Escandalo takes place six days after Triplemania XXXI Tijuana, so there are some intriguing items to note.

Psycho Clown and Sam Adonis are in the main event, and LA Park is not on the show. That seems like a safe bet that Psycho and Adonis will be losing the Guerra de Rivalidades match to LA Park and his partner (still listed as Rush, even though, El Toro Blanco pulled out declaring free agency in Mexico). That’s not really a big surprise, since AAA has been building to Psycho versus Adonis in mask versus hair for over a year.

Also in the trios main event, Hijo del Vikingo will have his hands full with rival Gringo Loco. That leaves Alberto Del Rio to dance with Cibernetico, which is an interesting clash of lucha libre legends. Alberto and Cibernetico have never wrestled in singles action on the grand stage, so perhaps this leads to a bigger bout at Triplemania XXI Mexico City.

Notable in their absence are the Lucha Bros. Fenix and Pentagon Jr. will likely be booked at ROH Death Before Dishonor on that same date to defend the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

One of @ringofhonor’s biggest PPV events of the year is coming to New Jersey! #DeathBeforeDishonor will take place on Friday, July 21st, in Trenton, NJ, at the Cure Insurance Arena!#ROHDBD Tickets are ON SALE NOW!

https://t.co/jzp8mHNJ5V | https://t.co/LIl1HoEDuW pic.twitter.com/vYpC6Hrme4 — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 25, 2023

Also for clarity, Psicosis is Psicosis II. Nicho El Millonario is the Psicosis that wrestled in WCW and WWE.

