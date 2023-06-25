Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 12: Week 11 results & Week 12 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place June 18 - 24 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

A lot’s changed in the past nine-and-a-half years, but these guys are still on top...

Roman Reigns (former, at least for now) Right Hand Man earned 2.5 more points than One Bill Phil to capture first place.

Dynamite’s Eliminator draw earned its combatants two spots in the Top Six.

In between them were the new TNT champion, and the AEW’s women’s division breakout star.

Collision’s other two returns earned spots in the back half of the Top Ten.

NXT’s new Heritage Cup champion and the man who hopes to reclaim New Japan’s IWGP United States title tonight in Toronto round out our latest Rankings.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 11

1. Jey Uso

2. CM Punk

3. Adam Cole

4. Luchasaurus

5. Skye Blue

6. MJF

7. (tie) Andrade El Ídolo

7. (tie) Nathan Frazer

9. Will Ospreay

10. Miro

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where ten people have more than ten points, so we don’t have to list everyone who’s only won week in the Top Ten any more...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending June 17

1. Orange Cassidy - 56

2. Seth Rollins - 21.5

3. Solo Sikoa - 21

4. (tie) IYO SKY - 16

4. (tie) Roderick Strong - 16

4. (tie) Mercedes Moné - 16

7. Jey Uso - 15.5

8. MJF - 13

9. Gunther - 12

10. Skye Blue - 11

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!