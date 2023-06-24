Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- According to WRKD Wrestling, plans for last night’s episode of SmackDown “changed throughout the day, leaving many frustrated.” One of those changes removed the originally planned LA Knight three-way match from the card and replaced it with Knight vs. Rey Mysterio.
- Sean Ross Sapp followed up by saying “Smackdown got Vinced tonight. A lot of changes.”
- This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that CM Punk’s shot at the Young Bucks during his return promo on AEW Collision was not “known ahead of time by both sides.”
- There has been some speculation that Punk’s “counterfeit bucks” line was the start of an angle, but WON says “no angle was agreed to” at the time Punk delivered the line.
- The Observer says WWE plans to continue using “more major stars” on NXT to increase the show’s ratings, just like what happened with Seth Rollins this week. Ronda Rousey has been talked about as one of these major stars, which could possibly involve defending the tag titles with Shayna Baszler.
- Logan Paul was always planned for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match and his inclusion is not a recent change, according to PW Insider.
- Insider hasn’t heard about definitive plans for the winner of the men’s ladder match, but “there are certainly people pushing for it to be the LA Knight breakthrough moment.”
- Fightful Select says Bryan Danielson is “banged up.” His only match since end of his feud with MJF was Double or Nothing’s Anarchy in the Arena. The site says “there were some spots limited” in that bout due to whatever Danielson is dealing with.
