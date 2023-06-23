Tony Khan presents Samoa Joe with a brand new ROH TV title

Samoa Joe is the one true king of television.. in Ring of Honor. Joe has held the ROH World Television Championship for 436 days and counting. Tony Khan recognized Joe’s greatness and paid tribute to the king with a brand new title belt.

Khan was flanked by ROH board members Stokely Hathaway and Jerry Lynn for the gifting ceremony. This took place prior to the AEW Collision debut last week when Joe was booked for trios action across the ring from rival CM Punk. Joe graciously accepted the new prize, then he sassed back about breaking Punk’s face.

It’s hard to get a clean look in the video at the design details of the new belt, but here is an image with the gold strapped over Joe’s shoulder.

For comparison’s sake, here is the retired title belt.

The main difference is a change to the red ROH logo.

What’s your take on the new ROH World Television Championship title belt?