AAA offers Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg a cagematch at Triplemania

The world continues to give us examples that we live in the dumbest timeline. Among the ones offered up this week was a potential cage match between two of the world’s richest men — tech tycoons Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg.

It started earlier this week, when Tesla, Space X & Twitter owner Musk’s banter about a report that Facebook founder & Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s company is working on a new social media platform to take on Twitter led to him jokingly suggesting a billionaire cage match.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Zuckerberg, who fancies himself a mixed martial artist, responded with an Instagram Story telling Musk to name the time & place...

Dumber still, the Zuck may not be joking. Meta, which has had to officially validate the boss’ MMA prowess in the past, issued a statement that said, “The story speaks for itself.” Musk doesn’t seem to have any combat sports training, but he’s not backing down. He’s suggested the “Vegas Octagon” as the venue for this Battle of the Billionaires, and UFC President Dana White told TMZ he’s spoken to both men and they’re “deadly serious”. Online sportsbooks are already setting odds, with the Harvard dropout a big favorite.

What’s the pro wrestling tie-in? Well, yesterday afternoon, AAA got in on the action by proposing an alternative to Las Vegas and the UFC...

Hey, @elonmusk... We got an idea:



Musk Vs Zuckerberg, Domo de la Muerte, #TriplemaniaXXXI pic.twitter.com/Is9ZjEhnwy — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 22, 2023

... and honestly, this would fit right in on a lucha libre card. Have Psycho Clown show up and take them both out.

Personally, I’m thinking these two should settle things like proper billionaires. Put their hair on the line, recruit a couple of hosses as proxies and let’s do it at WrestleMania!