MLW books women’s title vs. title match for Never Say Never

The forbidden door is swinging MLW’s way for Never Say Never.

Delmi Exo is fresh off winning the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship from Taya Valkyrie, but there is no time to rest for the new champ. Challengers are coming far and wide across the world.

Ava Everett sent a message representing the German promotion wXw. She is the first American to win the wXw Women’s World Championship, and she has her sights set on more gold. Everett issued a title versus title challenge to Exo.

wXw World Women’s Champion Ava Everett calls out the new World Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo.



Could the door be opened to an inter-promotional title fight? Never say Never in MLW. pic.twitter.com/HpvuJBMXL2 — MLW (@MLW) June 21, 2023

MLW made the match official for Never Say Never on July 8.

JUST SIGNED: Will we have a double crown champion anointed July 8? Never Say Never!



https://t.co/z8LiI0t5G4



️ https://t.co/0qvY4rbwNl pic.twitter.com/ss2EZvW5Nt — MLW (@MLW) June 22, 2023

The Never Say Never PPV card in Philadelphia currently includes:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Alex Kane

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo vs. xWx Women’s World Champion Ava Everett in title vs. title

MLW World Tag Team Championship: Samoan Swat Team (c) vs. The Calling (fans bring weapons)

Timothy Thatcher vs. Tracy Williams

B3CCA live pop star performance

The Fusion TV taping portion contains:

Microman & Mane Event vs. FBI & Jesus (Ricardo) Rodriguez

Gene Snisky returns

Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford

O’Shay Edwards debut

MLW is airing Never Say Never live as a PPV special available through the Fite+ subscription.

Does the women’s title versus title match have your interest for Never Say Never?