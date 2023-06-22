 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLW books women’s title vs. title match for Never Say Never

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
The forbidden door is swinging MLW’s way for Never Say Never.

Delmi Exo is fresh off winning the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship from Taya Valkyrie, but there is no time to rest for the new champ. Challengers are coming far and wide across the world.

Ava Everett sent a message representing the German promotion wXw. She is the first American to win the wXw Women’s World Championship, and she has her sights set on more gold. Everett issued a title versus title challenge to Exo.

MLW made the match official for Never Say Never on July 8.

The Never Say Never PPV card in Philadelphia currently includes:

  • MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Alex Kane
  • MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo vs. xWx Women’s World Champion Ava Everett in title vs. title
  • MLW World Tag Team Championship: Samoan Swat Team (c) vs. The Calling (fans bring weapons)
  • Timothy Thatcher vs. Tracy Williams
  • B3CCA live pop star performance

The Fusion TV taping portion contains:

  • Microman & Mane Event vs. FBI & Jesus (Ricardo) Rodriguez
  • Gene Snisky returns
  • Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford
  • O’Shay Edwards debut

MLW is airing Never Say Never live as a PPV special available through the Fite+ subscription.

Does the women’s title versus title match have your interest for Never Say Never?

