Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

AIW Bow Down (June 23, 7:30 pm ET)

Brian Carson vs. Shaw Mason Kaplan vs. the Barbarian Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) vs. Chase Oliver & Paul London vs. Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) vs. To Infinity and Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) B3CCA vs. Joseline Navarro vs. Katie Arquette vs. Ziggy Haim Dominic Garrini vs. Mance Warner Derek Dillinger & ??? vs. Wes Barkley & ??? Bitcoinboiz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) vs. Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom) (c) (AIW Tag Team Championship)

AIW are back and Barbarian vs. Kaplan will be a wrecking ball of a match!

Check it out live on FITE, folks!

GCW Ride or Die / Mastermind (June 23-24)

—Ride or Die (June 23, 8 pm CT)—

Alec Price & Cole Radrick vs. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) Jordan Oliver vs. Komander Arez vs. Jack Cartwheel John Wayne Murdoch & Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Steve Manders) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) & Rina Yamashita BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck LuFisto vs. Steph de Lander El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Metalik Blake Christian (c) vs. Gringo Loco (GCW World Championship)

—Mastermind (June 24, 7 pm CT)—

Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Jordan Oliver, Mike Jackson, & Nick Gage Cole Radrick vs. Hunter Drake Joey Janela vs. Tank John Wayne Murdoch vs. Sawyer Wreck EFFY vs. Rina Yamashita Adam Priest vs. Blake Christian (c) (GCW World Championship)

GCW have a bangin’ double-header for us this weekend, with Ride or Die being packed with lucha goodness and Mastermind top to bottom good old-fashioned southern violence!

Check it out live on FITE, folks!

Glory Pro Locked Up (June 24, 7 pm CT)

Chris Hendrix & Mason St. Goods vs. Mike Outlaw & Rahim de la Suede Ethan Price & Moses the Deliverer vs. the Hustle and the Muscle (Karam & Rohit Raju ATM vs. Big Munch vs. Crash Jaxon vs. Storm Grayson Blair Onyx vs. Tootie Lynn Kenny Alfonso vs. Xavier Walker Dan “the Dad’ Adams vs. Jake Something BestBros (Baliyan Akki & Mei Suruga) vs. PME (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) (c) (United Glory Championship) Calvin Tankman vs. Camaro Jackson (c) (Crown of Glory Championship) Kody Lane vs. “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell (Steel Cage Match)

Glory Pro are back and it’s going down with a big time steel cage main event!

Check it out live on FITE, folks!

H2O The Last Generation (June 24, 8 pm ET)

Chris Bradley vs. Deklan Grant vs. Jess Moss vs. Kristian Ross (Deathmatch) Alex Stretch & Lady Blakely vs. Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon & “Lowlife” Louie Ramos (Deathmatch) Braxx, JB Anderson, & President Hawkins vs. Chad Spectacular, Johnny Radix, & Leroy Robinson (Street Fight) Anthraxx vs. Frank Bonetti (Thumbtacks Deathmatch) GG Everson vs. Ryan Redfield (Home Run Derby Match) Austin Luke vs. Dyln McKay vs. Marcus Mathers (Doors, Ladders, & Chairs Match) Brian Neil vs. Cecilio Vega vs. Duncan Aleem vs. Rocket (Rocket’s Full Metal Airstrike Match)

Last but not least, H2O have lined up a full show of Matt Tremont’s final class of students to show us all how ultraviolence is done!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks!

Free matches here!

Miyu Yamashita vs. Tootie Lynn

Glory Pro offer us this gem as home-grown Tootie Lynn faces a tough challenge, check it out!

Jody Threat vs. Masha Slamovich

And on to Smash for some more fine action!

Herbal Corps vs. JGeorge & Troy Nelson vs. MSP vs. Private Party

Last but not least, have some four-way tag action from Limitless!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.