- During an appearance on the POST x Wrestlenomics podcast, Dave Meltzer said the “divisiveness” within AEW is “at a pretty bad point again” after CM Punk’s ESPN interview & return promo. “Both sides” apparently blame the other for not sticking with an agreement to keep their issues in-house.
- Meltzer mentioned that “one of the top guys” who was told he’d only have to “deal with Punk” at PPVs was on Dynamite last night along with Punk.
- KENTA’s rumored Forbidden Door match with CM Punk is off after “KENTA expressed to NJPW and AEW” that he wasn’t doing the match, per Fightful Select.
- Also from beyond Fightful’s paywall: Jeff Hardy will be taking time off from AEW for the next few weeks, as he’s unable to travel to Canada due to some of his past legal issues.
- There have been “ongoing” talks within WWE about signing “a certain tag team” from New Japan and promoting someone from developmental to “join a certain group,” according to BWE.
- Sony had Mercedes Moné “circled” for an unspecified role in Bad Bunny’s planned Spider-Man universe film El Muerto, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s a moot point right now though, as the movie has been taken off the studio’s schedule while the writers are on strike.
