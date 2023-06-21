Report: Tony & Shad Khan are interested in buying Bellator MMA

If all goes according to plan (and at this point there are no signs that it won’t), sometime in the not too distant future WWE will join UFC in a new Endeavor-controlled company called TKO Group Holdings.

And based on what Ariel Helwani said on The MMA Hour today (June 21), it’s possible the Khan family — as in Tony & Shad of Jacksonville Jaguars & Fulham FC fame — could be adding a mixed martial arts brand to a portfolio that already includes AEW. It’s not how serious the Khans interest is, or if they’re even still planning to make an offer. But at one point the owners of the second largest pro wrestling promotion were allegedly kicking the tires on the second largest MMA one.

Paramount Global has made it known that Bellator MMA is for sale. The leading contender to purchase Bellator is another UFC competitor, the Professional Fighters League. The PFL was believed to have backed out of the bidding, but are apparently back in the hunt — possibly with some new investment capital.

Liberty Media, the owners of SiriusXM, Formula 1 racing, and the Atlanta Braves who were believed to have been close to buying WWE at one point before the Endeavor deal was inked, are also said to be looking into the possibility of buying Bellator.

Think TK & his dad will make a serious run at their own combat sports entertainment conglomerate?