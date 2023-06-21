QT Marshall hasn’t even debuted in AAA yet, and he’s already throwing his weight around. After being revealed as Pentagon Jr.’s mystery stalker, AAA booked QT to wrestle the Lucha Bro for tag team action in an ambulance match. QT was to be paired with Taurus, while Penta was flanked by Laredo Kid. Well, QT don’t play that, and he made demands to change the match.

QT isn’t interested in sharing the spotlight in his debut. That’s why he wants to fight solo against Pentagon Jr. QT will show Mexico what a true superstar is. He doesn’t need to hide behind a mask. QT plans to expose Penta as a paper champion.

Pentagon agreed to the terms of singles competition for their ambulance match. He doesn’t need any help breaking off a piece of QT. Penta will see that crybaby soon.

I do not need anybody para romperte tu ma…..e!!! Te veo pronto llorón !!! — PENTA EL ZERO M (@PENTAELZEROM) June 21, 2023

AAA signed off on QT’s demands to make it official for Triplemania XXXI Tijuana on July 15.

¡@PENTAELZEROM ha aceptado el reto de @QTMarshall !



La lucha de ambulancia en #TriplemaniaXXXI Tijuana será MANO A MANO.



15 de Julio

⌚️ 6 PM

️ Estadio de @TorosDeTijuana

️ https://t.co/Vk7LjjJqi6 pic.twitter.com/Ox9Cm6YqUn — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 21, 2023

This modified matchup makes a lot more sense, since Taurus and Laredo Kid had nothing to do with this story. Taurus and Laredo were subsequently shifted to compete in La Copa Triplemania.

The full card for Triplemania XXXI Tijuana includes:

AAA Mega Championship: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Guerra de Rivalidades: LA Park & Rush vs. Psycho Clown & Sam Adonis (losers advance to mask versus hair finale at Triplemania XXXI Mexico City on Aug. 12)

Ambulance Match: Pentagon Jr. vs. QT Marshall

Team Chilango (Negro Casas, Chessman, Argenis, & Daga with ambassador Azcino) vs. Team Baja (Nicho El Millonario, Damian 666, Rey Horus, & Xtreme Tiger with ambassador Brandon Moreno)

Vengeance Match: Vampiro, Jack Evans, & Aramis vs. Pagano, Bestia 666, & Mecha Wolf

Mexico vs. The World: Dalys, Lady Shani, & Sexy Star vs. Kamille, Viva Van, & Natalia Markova

Copa Triplemania: Willie Mack, Mr. Iguana, Jack Cartwheel, La Hiedra, Flammer, Myzteziz Jr., Puma King, Niño Hamburguesa, Dinamico, Gringo Loco, Laredo Kid, Taurus, and a surprise luchador

It is interesting to note that AAA still kept Rush’s name on the list in the updated Triplemania graphic, even though, Rush publicly declared pulling out of the show as a free agent in Mexico. It seems that AAA is hoping to smooth things over with Rush to participate in his match.

Cartel completo de #TriplemaniaXXXI Tijuana, el Evento de Eventos de @luchalibreaaa que se celebrará el 15 de julio en el estadio de los @TorosDeTijuana



Boletos disponibles en taquillas y en el sistema @boletomovil: https://t.co/jOMHPGvBAg



PPV @FiteTV: https://t.co/KClyO64Twa pic.twitter.com/1meN4fqO7k — Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) June 21, 2023

How badly do you want to see Pentagon Jr. send QT Marshall home in an ambulance?

Triplemania XXXI Tijuana will be available for viewing through Fite TV as a single show or a bundle with the other two Triplemania events in 2023.