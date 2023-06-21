Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

BWE hints there may be a big return happening at Money in the Bank.

Fightful Select says they were told by WWE sources that the company is being strategic about its Premium Live Event announcements, and doing so in such a way that each one gets its own moment. Pat McAfee announcing Fastlane in Indianapolis is an example of this.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that it’s still expected that Tommaso Ciampa will join up with Johnny Gargano and The Way.

LA Knight and IYO SKY are still favored to win the Money in the Bank ladder matches, per BetOnline. BWE said adding Logan Paul to the match was a way to help add intrigue and help counter expectations for Knight’s win.

The Observer says Kenny Omega isn’t going to appear live on Dynamite or Collision this week, but he could appear via pre-tape.

