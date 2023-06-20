Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Vince McMahon called in some changes to the Raw script again this week, at least according to Fightful Select. Nothing was cut, but some of Vince’s changes were described as “drastic”. The opening segment was specifically mentioned as being changed by McMahon.
- While BWE also tweeted about Raw being “a long day” with “a lot of plans changed”, they claimed the changes came from Triple H.
- CM Punk’s Collision promo last Saturday was “100% off the cuff”, says a PW Insider Elite report. While Punk had a few lines in mind ahead of time, his material wasn’t pre-written and approved.
- Within AEW, Fightful Select says a few of their sources thought it was hypocritical of Punk to call anyone else soft but overall everyone felt Punk just got out what he needed to. The Young Bucks in particular were said to take the jabs at them in a light-hearted manner and assured people everything was fine.
- Fightful also noted that The Elite pre-taped material for this week’s Dynamite and “there’s a good chance they’re not in the arena”. That would mean CM Punk could appear at the show in Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.
- “The belief” among PW Insider’s AEW sources in Chicago last weekend was that Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay will main event Forbidden Door on Sunday.
- Amanda Huber is working in AEW production, per PW Insider. Michael Mansury, the former WWE production exec brought in by Tony Khan last year, is said to have recruited her from the community outreach team.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...