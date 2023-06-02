Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Fightful Select indicates that Roman Reigns’ 1000 day celebration on tonight’s SmackDown might include the unveiling of a new WWE Universal championship, based on internal memos within WWE.
- In an update on Braun Strowman’s injury situation, PW Insider notes that he was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week. There’s a belief that surgery might be necessary.
- According to BWE, IYO SKY is a “strong candidate” for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, while LA Knight is still a “top candidate” for the men’s match.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer claims that AEW would have added the new Collision show to its weekly lineup even if Tony Khan never intended to bring CM Punk back.
- Sources told WrestleVotes that YouTube star Logan Paul is expected to be booked on both Money in the Bank and SummerSlam.
- As of a few weeks ago, Moose’s contract with Impact Wrestling was set to expire in June, per Fightful Select.
