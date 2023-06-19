With AEW now putting on multiple live shows each week, Ring of Honor will begin taping material for its streaming show before and after Collision. They did so this past Saturday night (June 17) in Chicago, filming matches at United Center before and after the premiere episode aired on TNT.

This material figures to be used this Thursday, as the only match announced in advance for Jun 22’s episode took place during the taping. Otherwise, ROH is continuing to build toward their Death Before Dishonor PPV on July 21 — although one of these could factor into the still developing Forbidden Door card for the PPV AEW & New Japan having coming up this Sunday (June 25).

Here’s what was filmed on Saturday night (courtesy PWInsider):

• Gringo Loco def. Willie Mack • Trish Adora def. Allysin Kay • Kyle Fletcher def. Silas Young • Daniel Garcia def. Rocky Romero in a Pure Rules Match, submitting him after forcing Romero to use up his allotted rope breaks. Garcia post-match beatdown was shut down by an Orange Cassidy run-in, and Garcia backed away from the ensuring face-off with the AEW International champion. • The Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) won a presumably non-title Six-Man Tag over an unnamed team • Dalton Castle def. Josh Woods • The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) def. The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett). Trish Adora prevented Maria Kannellis from interfering. • Big Bill & Lee Moriarty def. Blake Christian & Matt Sydal • Alex Reynolds & John Silver def. August Matthew & Davey Vega. A video from The RIghteous played on the big screen afterwards, challenging the Dark Order duo to a match “next week” • Leila Gray def. Diamante, using the ropes for leverage on the pin • Darius Martin, AR Fox & Action Andretti def. Shane Taylor & The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) • Athena def. Kiera Hogan in a Street Fight to retain the ROH Women’s championship

Does that all sound worth $9.99, and a few hours of your time? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.