Although Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have still been carrying around the two belts he used to wear before being given the new Undisputed WWE Universal title, BWE says the two belts will eventually stop appearing.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer seemed to speculate that Top Dolla has enemies on the creative team based on how Hit Row was booked on SmackDown this week. He did say “he is not very popular with some people” within the company.

According to PW Insider, the reaction among those backstage in AEW was really positive when it came to the debut of Collision, and everyone felt they did a good job of making the show look and feel different than Dynamite.

Per Dave Meltzer at the Observer, Saraya is away from AEW right now but it’s not clear exactly why.

Rush’s current contract is believed to be a one year deal and could be up soon, says the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Dax Harwood has been involved in creative pitches to Tony Khan lately, says Insider.

