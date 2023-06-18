CMLL Roundup: Rocky Romero creepy video, Metalik passes down Mascara Dorada identity, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

Volador Jr. gets another crack at Rocky Romero in a match at Fantasticamania Mexico: Una Noche Infernal on June 30. The feud had gone back and forth with Romero winning the CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship and Volador winning Romero’s hair. The next encounter will be Volador’s chance to win his title back.

Romero sent in a creepy video to hype the fight. Azucar delivers his message in Spanish. The gist is Volador winning the battle but losing the war to a foreigner. This feud was never personal for Romero. It was about the quest to be the best. Romero wants the final duel. Only one can remain standing, and it will be Azucar. Rocky proceeded to smash a Volador Jr. dummy with a baseball bat.

CMLL has been teasing the return of the Mascara Dorada identity. The mask was previously worn by the luchador we now know as Metalik.

CMLL revealed that Panterita del Ring Jr. is switching characters to be the new man under the golden mask. He will be competing at Fantasticamania Mexico against El Desperado.

The original Mascara Dorada holds no ill will about these developments. In fact, Metalik is returning to CMLL to tag alongside the new Mascara Dorada for the 40th anniversary of Atlantis special event on July 14. It will be Metalik, Mascara Dorada, & Titan against Templario, Barbaro Cavernario, & Virus. There will also be a hair versus hair tag team match on that show. Contracts were signed for Rey Cometa & Espiritu Negro versus Akuma & Dark Magic. Atlantis will be front and center for the main event. Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., & Octagon will wrestle Averno, Fuerza Guerrera, & Ultimo Guerrero in trios action.

In championship news, Star Black is the new national heavyweight champion. He defeated El Sagrado to end the former titleholder’s reign at 239 days.

Dark Silueta vacated the women’s national championship after carrying the belt for 576 days. Silueta recently returned from injury, but she’ll be heading on the road for a tour in Japan. She felt that the championship should be defended. Since Silhueta won’t be able to do that in Mexico, she chose to hand over the belt to CMLL.

We’ll close with some highlights to get a taste of lucha libre sweetness. The Friday show (June 16) featured Mistico versus Titan in the main event. It came down to the third fall. The crowd was hot for the various near finishes. In the end, Mistico locked on his signature armbar submission. Titan inched toward the ropes, so Mistico rolled the position back to the center of the ring. Titan was forced to submit.

