Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 12: Week 10 results & Week 11 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place June 11 - 17 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

These two...

We joined in the celebration of the Motor City Machine Guns after they captured the Impact World and X-Division belts at Against All Odds.

The celebration of AEW’s International champion continued in between Alex & Chris.

WWE’s Intercontinental titleholder made history, and tied with the new #1 contender for the NXT Women’s championship.

They were followed by the then-#1 contender for AEW’s Women’s title, and the WWE Tag champ who took Der Ring General to the limit during the week in question.

Using this to honor someone who’s died always feels strange to me, but Sheiky baby was frequently mentioned on shows from all companies, and these are YOUR Rankings. Enough of you included him on your ballots that he tied a then-conflicted Uce for eighth.

WWE’s new workhouse champ survived his latest battle with The Judgement Day to earn a point.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 10

1. Alex Shelley

2. Orange Cassidy

3. Chris Sabin

4. (tie) Gunther

4. (tie) Thea Hail

6. Skye Blue

7. Kevin Owens

8. (tie) The Iron Sheik

8. (tie) Jey Uso

10. Seth Rollins

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where a couple WWE titleholders inched up the Top Ten, and the tie at ten points is getting ridiculous...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending June 10

1. Orange Cassidy - 56

2. Seth Rollins - 21.5

3. Solo Sikoa - 21

4. (tie) IYO SKY - 16

4. (tie) Roderick Strong - 16

4. (tie) Mercedes Moné - 16

7. Gunther - 12

8. (tie) AJ Styles - 10

8. (tie) Asuka - 10

8. (tie) Bad Bunny - 10

8. (tie) Indi Hartwell - 10

8. (tie) Hangman Page - 10

8. (tie) Alex Shelley - 10

8. (tie) Kris Statlander - 10

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!