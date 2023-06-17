The match Jon Moxley was already booked for at NJPW Strong’s Independence Day event in Tokyo is a follow-up to a no disqualification war he had against El Desperado last summer in Memphis. Their July 4 tag match will feature Homicide partnering with Mox and Japanese deathmatch legend Jun Kasai teaming with Despy.

Point is, it figures to be a hardcore affair. Desperado has even promised Kasai he’ll try to get New Japan officials to allow things to get as deathmatch-y as possible.

Kasai: BUT Despe, if I'm to step into a NJPW ring, it has to be with the right rules. I'll be happy to be your partner, but I came here to make NJPW history.



Despe: Deathmatches in NJPW.. there might be a bit of resistance, like there's been to me on Twitter, but I'll do what I… — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 17, 2023

That match is taking place on the first of two nights in Korakuen Hall. If Mox is taking the time to fly to Japan for it, and almost certainly missing an episode of Dynamite in the process... why not stick around for July 5’s Independence Day show?

Moxley’s decided to, and he proposed an interesting match to Despy for night two. A Final Death match!

What’s a Final Death match? Like most of us, Despy’s assuming it’s an anything goes-type thing. Oh, and by they way, the Junior Heavyweight badass accepts:

El Desperado: Sounds good. July 5, the second night for #njpwSTRONG in Korakuen, a singles match with Moxley? When it's time for him to show up he shows, when it's time for him to speak he speaks. That's why I love Mox.



He said 'Final Death?' That sounds like anything goes to… — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 17, 2023

Here’s an updated look at what’s been announced for the first Strong brand shows to take place in Japan: