 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jon Moxley adds something called a ‘Final Death’ match to his next Japan trip

By Sean Rueter
/ new

The match Jon Moxley was already booked for at NJPW Strong’s Independence Day event in Tokyo is a follow-up to a no disqualification war he had against El Desperado last summer in Memphis. Their July 4 tag match will feature Homicide partnering with Mox and Japanese deathmatch legend Jun Kasai teaming with Despy.

Point is, it figures to be a hardcore affair. Desperado has even promised Kasai he’ll try to get New Japan officials to allow things to get as deathmatch-y as possible.

That match is taking place on the first of two nights in Korakuen Hall. If Mox is taking the time to fly to Japan for it, and almost certainly missing an episode of Dynamite in the process... why not stick around for July 5’s Independence Day show?

Moxley’s decided to, and he proposed an interesting match to Despy for night two. A Final Death match!

What’s a Final Death match? Like most of us, Despy’s assuming it’s an anything goes-type thing. Oh, and by they way, the Junior Heavyweight badass accepts:

Here’s an updated look at what’s been announced for the first Strong brand shows to take place in Japan:

July 4

• Jon Moxley & Homicide vs. El Desperado & Jun Kasai

• Clark Connors & Dan Moloney (c) vs. TJP & Francesco Akira for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship

July 5

• Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado in a Final Death match

• KENTA (c) vs. Eddie Kingston for the NJPW Strong Openweight title

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats