AEW reveals the announce team for Collision

With only a little more than 24 hours until the premiere, AEW’s new Saturday series had a featured star, a main event, and an undercard. What it didn’t have, at lease as far as the home viewing audience was aware, was a commentary team.

Tony Khan addressed that oversight this afternoon (June 16):

#AEWCollision debuts TOMORROW NIGHT on @TNTdrama at 8pm ET/7pm CT at the @UnitedCenter in Chicago!



We're going to have a great announce team on Saturday Nights with your new weekly commentary team @realkevinkelly + @McGuinnessNigel, joined by expert analysis from legend @JRsBBQ! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 16, 2023

Jim Ross is a legend whose name and voice every wrestling fan recognizes. He’s been with AEW since its inception in 2019, transitioning over time from being the lead voice of Dynamite to working Rampage and the occasional big Wednesday night or PPV match.

Nigel McGuinness worked in commentary for WWE, primarily on NXT & NXT UK, after a lengthy career wrestling for Ring of Honor and Impact. He joined Tony Khan’s companies for ROH Supercard of Honor and appeared on the following week’s Dynamite.

Kevin Kelly had had lengthy stints announcing for WWE and ROH. Most recently he’s been the main English-language voice of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Now, we’ll be hearing their voices every Saturday night on AEW Collision. Like it?