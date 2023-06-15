Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Sources told Sports Illustrated that WWE’s introduced new titles for Roman Reigns, Asuka & Rhea Ripley because Triple H “wanted to freshen up all the titles and present a new look”.

WWE’s discussing having “two NXT titles involved in SummerSlam or during SummerSlam week”, per BWE.

That account also tweeted that we should expect to see WWE continue to move talent around “until they balance every brand”. BWE specifically says a few NXT wrestlers will be moving to Raw & SmackDown, but “[Ilja] Dragunov, Bron [Breakker] and more will have their time before moving.”

Not surprising given how Damage CTRL’s story been playing out on screen over the past several months, but SI also says they’ve about behind-the-scenes discussions about turning IYO SKY face and having her feud with Bayley.

AEW and The Elite quartet of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks & Hangman Page haven’t agreed on new contracts yet but the sides have been close for several months, according to Fightful Select. The site adds, “Those we spoke with in AEW were confident they’d retain the Elite, despite CM Punk returning to the company.”

WWE sources told Fightful the company “absolutely have interest in all four”, but it’s not believed they’ll have a chance to even negotiate with The Elite. That’s because while its not clear exactly when each man’s AEW deal is up due to variables like injury time and option years, WWE is “nowhere near being legally allowed to talk to any of them.”

