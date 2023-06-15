Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

ACTION Guardians of the Southeast (June 16, 7:30 pm ET)

Bobby Flaco vs. Merrik Donovan Billie Starkz vs. Kaia McKenna Anthony Henry vs. Rico Gonzalez Alex Kane vs. Damyan Tangra Culture, Inc. (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) (c) vs. Out of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook) (ACTION Tag Team Championship) Adam Priest (c) vs. Brogan Finlay (ACTION Championship)

ACTION Cat has another banger lined up for all of y’all right here!

Dreamwave Nothin’ But a Good Time (June 17, 6 pm CT)

Dope Kings (Brubaker & CJ Esparza) vs. Seduce and Destroy (Aaron Xavier & Bucky Collins) Bobby Orlando vs. Victor Iniestra B3CCA vs. Kaia McKenna Connor Hopkins vs. Stephen Wolf Florida Man vs. Scotty 2 Hotty Four Star Heroes (Chris Castro & Matt Knicks) vs. Mike Hartenbower & ??? The Hype (Gaige Noonan & Hunter Holdcraft) vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) (c) (Dreamwave Tag Team Championship) Aramis vs. Arez vs. Hijo del Vikingo vs. Laredo Kid (Dreamwave Alternative Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Christian Rose (c) vs. Vic Capri (Dreamwave Championship Last Man Standing Match)

I’m sorry, Scotty 2 Hotty is fighting... Florida Man? Florida Man. Alright, rock and roll, let’s do it!

GCW Thank Me Later (June 17, 8 pm PT)

Jack Cartwheel vs. Titus Alexander Alec Price vs. Kevin Knight EFFY vs. Kenny King Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) Maki Itoh vs. Rina Yamashita Nick Gage vs. Zack Sabre, Jr. Blake Christian (c) vs. Kevin Blackwood.

Nick f’n Gage vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.? ‘Nuff said!

WR The Ring of Destiny (June 17, 8 pm ET)

Blair Onyx vs. Crash Jaxon vs. Damian Chambers vs. Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. JeSICKa vs. Jody Threat vs. Madman Fulton vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? (Golden Ticket Gauntlet Match) Alan Angels vs. Robert Martyr JT Dunn vs. Konosuke Takeshita Brat Pack (Billie Starkz & Brogan Finlay) vs. Unit (Allie Katch & Logan James) Jon Moxley & Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & Steve Manders) vs. Rascalz (Myron Reed, Trey Miguel, & Zachary Wentz) & Rickey Shane Page Alex Colon vs. Crazy King (Unlucky 13 Staple Gun Match) Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. the ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) Jake Crist vs. Steve Maclin (c) (WR Championship)

Revolver are back with a hell of a card for you featuring a bunch of AEW tv talent and the brand-new (and well-deserved) Impact World Heavyweight Champion Alex Shelley to boot!

Prestige Black Sunshine (June 18. 7 pm PT)

Jordan Cruz, Tyler Bateman, & Vinnie Massaro vs. Team Filthy Alan Angels vs. Kidd Bandit Destiny vs. Galeno del Mal vs. Rey Horus vs. Sonica Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. the Rascals (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) Rina Yamashita vs. Sandra Moone Kevin Knight vs. Lee Moriarty Nick Wayne vs. Titus Alexander (c) (WCP Championship) Killer Kelly vs. Taya Valkyrie Kevin Blackwood vs. Roderick Strong

And then we go out west for this bad boy, ahh it’s full of stars, oooh, check it out!

Shine 75 (June 18, 5 pm ET)

Kaitland Alexis vs. Tiffany Nieves Labrava vs. Lexi Gomez Allie Recks vs. Tracy Nyxx Brandi Lauren vs. Jade Amber Nova vs. Madisyn Maxxwell SoFlo Unsanctioned (Dynamite DiDi & Rocky Radley) vs. the Coven (Chelsea Durden & Kelsey Raegan) (c) (Shine Tag Team Championship) Renee Michelle (c) vs. the WOAD (Shine NOVA Championship Lumberjack Match) Ivelisse (c) vs. Kimber Lee vs. Lindsay Snow (Shine Championship)

Last but not least, Shine hits a milestone this week with their 75th show!

Bitcoin Boiz & the Duke vs. Bushwhacker Luke & Bulking Season

How could I turn down an appearance from Bushwhacker Luke, still kicking ass in his 70s, when AIW slid it across my subscription page on YouTube?!

Psycho Mike vs. Scotty 2 Hotty

And on to some action from Smash Wrestling up in Canada, eh?!

Anastasia Morningstar vs. Willow Nightingale

Last but not least, Beyond bring us this sprinty-fresh gem of a match!

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.