Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

BWE claims the Chad Gable vs. Erik match was cut short on Raw this week to make room for a backstage segment with Finn Balor chatting with JD McDonagh, and it was a Triple H call after Vince McMahon made the call to take it out previously.

They also say there will be a total of seven matches on the Money in the Bank card.

Early odds from BetOnline has LA Knight favored to win the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match but Damian Priest is also a dark horse contender.

Johnny Gargano is teasing a return on Monday Night Raw next week, and word persists that Tommaso Ciampa is planned to join up with The Way.

PW Insider speculates WWE is done doing matches on the Kickoff show for Premium Live Events.

Also from Insider: Cathy Corino, known widely as Allison Danger, has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center and the belief is she’s working as a guest coach.

Per WrestleVotes, Samantha Irvin will be singing the National Anthem prior to the Red Sox vs. Yankees game at Fenway Park on Sunday Night Baseball this coming weekend.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.