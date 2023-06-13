AAA cancels QT Marshall’s debut due to volcanic activity

The lucha libre world is going to have to wait a little longer to be graced by the greatness known as QT Marshall. He was set to debut on June 18 in Puebla, but that show has been canceled.

AAA released a statement that the cancellation was to safeguard fans, wrestlers, and fans from recent environmental events.

Comunicado oficial #LuchaLibreAAA: 12 de junio, 2023. pic.twitter.com/TS926tGm4A — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 12, 2023

The environmental events refer to rowdiness from nearby volcano Popocatépetl. Volcanic activity increased on May 17 through the week spreading ash in the air to Puebla, which is 25 miles away. The air pollution even had an effect on Mexico City, which is 45 miles away, causing temporary airport closures for morning flights. The warning level has since decreased, however, there were minor earthquakes at the volcano in recent days over the weekend (June 10).

For a comparison, this is similar to the New York sports teams cancelling recent activities due to the air pollution coming from Canadian wildfires.

While safety is the official line from AAA, there are fan theories that the bigger issue was poor ticket sales.

QT had been booked for the main event in Puebla. He was coming to town to help Sam Adonis in his feud with Psycho Clown. QT, Adonis, & Chick Tormenta were scheduled to wrestle Psycho, Negro Casas, & Dalys.

Fear not for those afraid of missing out on the QT Marshall experience. It is still full steam ahead at Triplemania XXXI Tijuana on July 15 for him to compete against Pentagon Jr. in a tag team ambulance match after being revealed as Penta’s mystery stalker. QT said he has always hated Pentagon Jr. He will take care of it in AAA, and nobody can stop him. QT will have Taurus by his side, while Pentagon will be joined by Laredo Kid.

Siempre he odiado a @PENTAELZEROM, ¡pero pronto descubrirás por qué! ¡Además, me voy a hacer cargo de AAA y nadie puede detenerme! https://t.co/8KZJY5pIKQ — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) June 8, 2023

It has been a hectic few days for AAA with Rush declaring his departure to pull out from a major match, apparently cutting ties with Bandido from the company, and now the Puebla cancellation.