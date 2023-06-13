Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

WWE is hoping to have Drew McIntyre back by Money in the Bank, according to PW Insider Elite. But with his contract negotiations seemingly at a stand still, “the belief is that until McIntyre and WWE come to an agreement on how he will be used going forward, he won’t be back.” McIntyre believes he’s proven his worth and wants to ensure he’s used in meaningful storylines.

Vince McMahon was not on-site at Raw last night, per Fightful Select. That reinforces the idea that Vince and several WWE executives were at last week’s show due to how close Raw was to corporate headquarters, and not because McMahon is returning to the road.

That said, Vince again called in changes to last night’s Raw. Fightful says, “word got around to talent shortly before the program”. The changes were mostly things like timing and match order, but McMahon also “adjusts the aftermath of certain matches”.

Most talent still tell Fightful they prefer it when McMahon make his changes remotely, and the site says they’ll likely stop reporting that this is going on as its obviously become the norm.

One more from Fightful Select, which makes sense given how Maxxine Dupri has been teamed up with Chad Gable & Otis on Raw recently: Maximum Male Models’ “Mansoor and Mace may be repackaged”. Vince McMahon was high on the gimmick initially, “but didn’t want them to be ‘flamboyant.’” Triple H encouraged the duo to ignore that note, but since McMahon’s return they haven’t been used much.

Regarding the latest report on WWE’s media right negotiations, WrestleVotes claims there’s “big time interest from WWE in a Disney partnership.” Other partners are “enticing”, but WWE sees a Disney deal as “a win win”.

