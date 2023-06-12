Mercedes Moné hints at recent surgery

Mercedes Moné was carried to the back after an apparent leg injury led to the abrupt end of her main event match against Willow Nightingale at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Resurgence event in Long Beach, California last month. Since then, the only official word we’ve gotten about the former Sasha Banks’ status came from NJPW. The promotion confirmed Moné hurt her ankle, but didn’t tell us much else about what was going on.

Which means all we and everyone else can do about this recent Instagram Story from Mercedes is speculate...

That speculation has led most to believe Moné is indicated she recently underwent surgery to repair her ankle. The injury itself happened on May 21, which is a lot more than six days ago. The cast re-confirms that the injury was to Moné’s right leg, but not much else. If it were just to stabilize her ankle while it healed on its own from a bad sprain or minor break, it would have been on for more than six days. And people don’t usually need six days to recover from a physical therapy or rehabilitation session.

Even if this does mean the former IWGP Women’s champion had surgery, there are still too many questions about the diagnosis to give us a good idea about her recovery timeframe. We’ve heard that Moné’s injury probably prevented her from working AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door next weekend in Toronto, but based on one picture and caption there’s no way to know how much else she might miss.

So join us in wishing Mercedes well, and we’ll keep you posted.