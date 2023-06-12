Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

According to Fightful Select, WWE wants to portray the women’s championship on the same level as the WWE Universal championship, and that’s why the title Asuka is holding looks so much like the one Roman Reigns is holding.

They also say Rhea Ripley is indeed expected to receive a new title with a new name. This was all done to in part to clear up the situation with the titles following the Draft.

BWE claims there are a “few returns in the coming months” at WWE as well as a “couple of title updates” and “talent repackaging.”

Fightful says they asked WWE about Elias possibly signing a new deal and never heard back. The last word going around was his contract expired in late 2022.

Bryan Danielson “has become more important of late” in AEW’s creative process, says the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. “It was said when Khan is booking ideas and he’s in the room with him, he pushes Khan to think harder and improves his thinking, like he adds more enthusiasm to Khan.”

The Observer says Stardom informed them they won’t have any talent at Forbidden Door this year and that they were not contacted by AEW at any point for the show.

