Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 12: Week 9 results & Week 10 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place June 4 - 10 — NJPW Dominion, Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Impact Against All Odds, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Mama’s home...

A surprise return and more surprising TBS title win gave her just a few more points than her Best Friend overcoming the odds to keep his International title reign going.

May 28’s other PPV (PLE, whatever) brought us a third place tie between a man of violence and a woman of exquisite taste... who just happens to be NXT’s new Women’s champ.

The a-hole who retained AEW’s World title and the Outcast who their top Women’s belt at Double or Nothing also made the Top Ten.

As did this year’s Best of the Super Juniors winner.

Getting a pin on The Elite was worth a few more points than screwing them over (again).

His Bloodline is on the brink, but that shiny new belt our Tribal Chief is rocking is good for at least a point.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 9

1. Kris Statlander

2. Orange Cassidy

3. (tie) Ilja Dragunov

3. (tie) Tiffany Stratton

5. MJF

6. Master Wato

7. Wheeler Yuta

8. Toni Storm

9. Don Callis

10. Roman Reigns

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where someone who’s yet to win a week padded their lead, and last week’s winner joined the logjam of folks whose only points come from winning one...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending June 3

1. Orange Cassidy - 47

2. Solo Sikoa - 21

3. Seth Rollins - 20.5

4. (tie) IYO SKY - 16

4. (tie) Roderick Strong - 16

4. (tie) Mercedes Moné - 16

7. (tie) AJ Styles - 10

7. (tie) Asuka - 10

7. (tie) Bad Bunny - 10

7. (tie) Indi Hartwell - 10

7. (tie) Hangman Page - 10

7. (tie) Kris Statlander - 10

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!