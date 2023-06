New Japan announces G1 Climax 33 blocks, match schedule

New Japan Pro-Wrestling kicked off their New Japan Road tour today (June 10) in Chiba. These shows don’t tend to be as important as events like last weekend’s Dominion, but they’re worth keeping an eye on — especially as NJPW gets ready for this month’s Forbidden Door PPV with AEW in Toronto, and the start of their legendary G1 Climax tournament next month.

Today’s big news was the announcement of block assignments for the 33rd G1, which tells us who will do battle during the tourney’s lengthy round-robin portion when it kicks off on July 15 in Sapporo. Every wrestler in each of the four blocks will face every other wrestler in their block, earning two points for each win, one point for a draw, and zero points for losses. Each block’s top two wrestlers by points advance to the eight-man single elimination portion of the G1 which starts on Aug. 10 back in Chiba.

New Japan also released the schedule of block matches, so you can circle the date of your most anticipated showdowns (and if you’re a real puroresu diehard on this side of the Pacific, prep for a late night/early morning, or an all-nighter).

A Block: SANADA, Chase Owens, Hikuleo, Ren Narita, Shota Umino, Yota Tsuji, Gabe Kidd, Kaito Kiyomiya B Block: Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI, Taichi, KENTA, Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo C Block: David Finlay, Tomohiro Ishii, EVIL, Tama Tonga, Shingo Takagi, Aaron Henare, Eddie Kingston, Mikey Nicholls D Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Hirooki Goto, Zack Sabre Jr., Toru Yano, Jeff Cobb, Shane Haste, Alex Coughlin

July 15, Hokkaido

A Block

Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita

Yota Tsuji vs. Kaito Kiyomiya

SANADA vs. Hikuleo

Chase Owens vs. Gabe Kidd

B Block

Tanga Loa vs. KENTA

YOSHI-HASHI vs. El Phantasmo

Kazuchika Okada vs. Great O-Khan

Taichi vs. Will Ospreay

July 16, Hokkaido

C Block

Tomohiro Ishii vs. David Finlay

Tama Tonga vs. EVIL

Shingo Takagi vs. Eddie Kingston

Mikey Nicholls vs. Aaron Henare

D Block

Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Shane Haste vs. Alex Coughli

Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano

July 18, Yamagata

A Block

Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Chase Owens

SANADA vs. Shota Umino

Hikuleo vs. Gabe Kidd

Ren Narita vs. Yota Tsuji

B Block

Kazuchika Okada vs. El Phantasmo

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Will Ospreay

Great O-Khan vs. KENTA

Taichi vs. Tanga Loa

July 19, Miyagi

C Block

Eddie Kingston vs. EVIL

Shingo Takagi vs. Aaron Henare

Mikey Nicholls vs. David Finlay

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tama Tonga

D Block

Jeff Cobb vs. Alex Coughlin

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Shane Haste

Hirooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito

Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

July 21, Niigata

A Block

SANADA vs. Yota Tsuji

Ren Narita vs. Gabe Kidd

Hikuleo vs. Chase Owens

Shota Umino vs. Kaito Kiyomiya

B Block

El Phantasmo vs. Great O-Khan

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Tanga Loa

Will Ospreay vs. KENTA

Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi

July 23, Nagano

C Block

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi

Tama Tonga vs. Mikey Nicholls

David Finlay vs. EVIL

Aaron Henare vs. Eddie Kingston

D Block

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jeff Cobb

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Alex Coughlin

Hirooki Goto vs. Shane Haste

Toru Yano vs. Tetsuya Naito

July 25, Korakuen Hall

A Block

SANADA vs. Kaito Kiyomiya

Yota Tsuji vs. Chase Owens

Shota Umino vs. Gabe Kidd

Ren Narita vs. Hikuleo

B Block

Will Ospreay vs. Great O-Khan

Kazuchika Okada vs. YOSHI-HASHI

Tanga Loa vs. El Phantasmo

Taichi vs. KENTA

July 26, Korakuen Hall

C Block

Aaron Henare vs. EVIL

Shingo Takagi vs. Mikey Nicholls

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Kingston

Tama Tonga vs. David Finlay

D Block

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Toru Yano

Tetsuya Naito vs. Shane Haste

Hirooki Goto vs. Alex Coughlin

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jeff Cobb

July 27, Tokyo

A Block

SANADA vs. Ren Narita

Shota Umino vs. Chase Owens

Hikuleo vs. Yota Tsuji

Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Gabe Kidd

B Block

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

El Phantasmo vs. KENTA

Tanga Loa vs. Great O-Khan

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Taichi

July 30, Aichi

C Block

Tama Tonga vs. Shingo Takagi

Tomohiro Ishii vs. EVIL

Mikey Nicholls vs. Eddie Kingston

Aaron Henare vs. David Finlay

D Block

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Shane Haste

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto

Tetsuya Naito vs. Alex Coughlin

Toru Yano vs. Jeff Cobb

Aug. 1, Takamatsu

A Block

Shota Umino vs. Yota Tsuji

SANADA vs. Gabe Kidd

Ren Narita vs. Chase Owens

Hikuleo vs. Kaito Kiyomiya

B Block

Tanga Loa vs. Will Ospreay

Kazuchika Okada vs. KENTA

Taichi vs. El Phantasmo

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Great O-Khan

Aug.2, Hiroshima

C Block

Shingo Takagi vs. David Finlay

Tama Tonga vs. Eddie Kingston

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Aaron Henare

Mikey Nicholls vs. EVIL

D Block

Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Alex Coughlin

Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb

Toru Yano vs. Shane Haste

Aug. 5, Osaka

A Block

Shota Umino vs. Hikuleo

Ren Narita vs. Kaito Kiyomiya

SANADA vs. Chase Owens

Yota Tsuji vs. Gabe Kidd

Aug. 6, Osaka

B Block

Taichi vs. Great O-Khan

Kazuchika Okada vs. Tanga Loa

El Phantasmo vs. Will Ospreay

YOSHI-HASHI vs. KENTA

Aug. 8, Kanagawa

C Block

Eddie Kingston vs. David Finlay

Shingo Takagi vs. EVIL

Tama Tonga vs. Aaron Henare

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Mikey Nicholls

Aug. 9, Shizuoka

D Block

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito

Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Jeff Cobb vs. Shane Haste

Toru Yano vs. Alex Coughlin

Aug. 10, Chiba

Quarterfinals

A Block 1st Place vs. C Block 2nd Place (Quarterfinal 1)

B Block 1st Place vs. D Block 2nd Place (Quarterfinal 2)

C Block 1st Place vs. B Block 2nd Place (Quarterfinal 3)

D Block 1st Place vs. A Block 2nd Place (Quarterfinal 4)

Aug. 12, Ryogoku Sumo Hall

Semifinals

Quarterfinal 1 Winner vs. Quarterfinal 2 Winner

Quarterfinal 3 Winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 Winner

Aug. 12, Ryogoku Sumo Hall

Finals

What are you looking forward to? A Block feels like it has several match-ups that could one day main event the Tokyo Dome. The presence of Okada & Ospreay in B Block should give us several bangers. The Mad King’s draw is a little underwhelming, but that opener with Takagi should kick ass. And who can complain about all the possible SLAPJACK match-ups in D?

Also chime in below with your picks to advance, and for who will win the briefcase for a Wrestle Kingdom title shot come January.

It’s almost G1 time, bay-bee!