- According to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE wants to add a stipulation to the third match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. A bullrope match is one of the ideas being discussed.
- Fightful Select indicates that AEW’s Bullet Club Gold faction will be getting at least one new member very soon.
- Per WON, “the success of the Monday Night Football Manning-casts” is where WWE CEO Nick Khan got the idea of doing the Raw sidecast on Twitch.
- The Observer also mentions that the launch of AEW Collision could mean the end of AEW house shows. No more house shows are listed on the company’s schedule of events.
- Fightful claims that Stardom and AEW have had conversations about Stardom talent appearing at Forbidden Door on June 25. One idea is for Toni Storm to wrestle against someone on the Stardom roster. Stardom has their own show in Japan that weekend, but they’re discussing ways to make it work.
