MLW Never Say Never adds Raven’s The Calling tag title shot and the return of Timothy Thatcher

MLW is hitting the PPV airwaves through Fite+ for Never Say Never on July 8 in Philadelphia. Two big additions were announced for the card.

First is a tag title bout. After Raven led The Calling to attack Jacob Fatu, the Samoan Swat Team is looking for revenge. Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau will defend their MLW World Tag Team Championship against Rickey Shane Page and Akira. MLW added a special wrinkle to the match. Fans get to bring weapons.

The second announcement is Timothy Thatcher returning to MLW. The grapple master last competed for the promotion in 2019. Thatcher wanted prime competition during that run, so that’s what MLW gave him. Unfortunately for Thatcher, he was bested by Davey Boy Smith Jr., Tom Lawlor, and Low Ki. Thatcher regrouped for the Opera Cup tournament to beat Richard Holliday in the quarterfinals before succumbing to defeat at the hands of Brian Pillman Jr. in the semifinals.

The Never Say Never card currently includes:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Alex Kane

The Fusion TV taping portion contains:

Gene Snisky returns

Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford

Who would you like to see be Timothy Thatcher’s opponent at Never Say Never?