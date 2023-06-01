NJPW stars coming to CMLL for special event

NJPW is sending a handful of stars to Mexico for a special event in CMLL.

Fantasticamania Mexico: Una Noche Infernal is going to be tranquilo with Los Ingobernables of Japan, El Desperado, Rocky Romero, and Tiger Mask on June 30 at Arena Mexico.

POR PRIMERA VEZ, ¡FANTASTICAMANIA EN MÉXICO!

CMLL y NJPW han hecho el anuncio de manera oficial.... en el festejo del 50 Aniversario del Satánico, también se tendrá una función muy especial con la presencia de grandes luchadores. pic.twitter.com/DW8WxtYpWm — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 31, 2023

The Fantasticamania brand began in 2011 with CMLL sending luchadores for annual wrestling tours with NJPW in Japan. Fantasticamania Mexico: Una Noche Infernal will be the very fist time the show is held in Mexico. CMLL is also using that event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of El Satanico. The legendary luchador has held several championships, competed in numerous luchas de apuestas, and was a member of Los Infernales stable in CMLL throughout his career. El Satanico is also a respected trainer passing his knowledge to the next generation.

Rocky Romero is gracing CMLL with his presence once again in the main event. Azucar will be defending the CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship against rival Volador Jr. Romero won the title from Volador in January, but he lost his hair to Volador in a lucha de apuesta in March. Volador is looking to settle the score once and for all by getting the title back.

Naito, Titan, and Bushi are representing Los Ingobernables of Japan against Mistico, Atlantis Jr., and Soberano Jr.

El Desperado is arriving to compete against a mystery wrestler. CMLL has teased bringing back the persona of Mascara Dorada. The original performer under the mask ventured to WWE becoming Gran Metalik. Mascara Dorada 2.0 will be a new luchador.

The guest of honor himself will be in action against a Japanese legend. El Satanico will wrestle Tiger Mask.

The card rounds out with a women’s tag match of Lluvia & Zeuxis versus Jarochita & Stephanie Vaquer and a trios contest opening with Hombre Bala Jr., El Audaz, & Capitan Suicida versus Okumura, Dark Magic, & Akuma.