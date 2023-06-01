Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

BLP Fancy Wrestling 2 (June 3, 4 pm CT)

Alice Crowley, Levi Everett, & Naturday Saints (Adam Slade & Bradley Prescott IV) vs. ???, ???, ???, & ??? (Open Challenge) Calvin Tankman vs. Myung-Jae Lee Matt Brannigan vs. Trevor Outlaw Brogan Finlay vs. Hunter Drake vs. Rico Gonzalez Latino’s Most Wanted (Koda Hernandez & Sabin Gauge) vs. Twist and Flip (Darren Fly & Nate Kobain) Kevin Ku vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Miyu Yamashita vs. Rachel Armstrong Eli Isom vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Mance Warner vs. Steph De Lander Bang Bros (August Mathews & Davey Bang) (c) vs. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) Cole Radrick (c) vs. Billie Starkz (BLP Heavyweight Championship)

Black Label Pro are back and once again it’s time to put on your Saturday best and get FANCY, baby! And the card is fancy, too, with a boatload of exciting action and Billie Starkz trying to regain the BLP title on top!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

DEFY Your Nightmare (June 3, 8 pm PT)

Delta, Jr. vs. Galeno del Mal C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) & Rocky Romero vs. Sinner, Saint, and Soul (Evan Rivers, Judas Icarus, & Travis Williams) Allie Katch vs. Nicole Matthews Artemis Spencer vs. Christopher Daniels Shazza McKenzie vs. Vert Vixen (c) (DEFY Women’s Championship) KENTA vs. Nick Wayne (c) (DEFY World Championship)

DEFY are screaming in with a hell of a card— look at those top four matches, baby!

Check it out when it hits DEFY On Demand, folks.

GCW Tournament of Survival 8 / Cage of Survival 2 (June 3-4)

—Tournament of Survival 8 (June 3, 5 pm ET)—

Tournament of Survival Matches

—Cage of Survival 2 (June 4, 5 pm ET)—

Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander vs. the Kirks (Brandon & Kasey Kirk) El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Ninja Mack Masha Slamovich (c) vs. ??? (GCW World Championship Cage of Survival Match)

GCW are running a big big deathmatch weekend and the twelve entrants for Tournament of Survival are as follows— Rina Yamashita, Tomoya Hirata, Toru Sugiura, Joey Janela, Sawyer Wreck, Kasey Kirk, John Wayne Murdoch, Ciclope, Matt Tremont, Miedo Extremo, Greent Phantom, & El Desperado! It’ll be ultraviolent! Plus the winner of the tournament faces off against Masha for the world title inside the Cage of Survival!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Free matches here!

Culture, Inc. vs. the REP

Starting off with some fresh tag team action from CZW, as longtime mainstays the REP take on Culture, Inc!

Snoop Strikes vs. Troy Hollywood

FIP have this bad boy for us as hot young Florida high flyers do battle, check it out!

Brick City Boyz & TJ Crawford vs. Miracle Ones

Last but not least, Beyond offer up this trios match from Wrestling Open, enjoy!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.