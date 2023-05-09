NWA Crockett Cup adds two AAA tag teams for tournament

The NWA is holding the Crockett Cup tag team tournament on June 3 and June 4 in Winston-Salem, NC. The updated list of participants has 12 of 24 teams, and it includes two squads from AAA.

Take a peak at the official entrant list so far for the Crockett Cup:

Tyrus & Chris Adonis

La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf)

Country Gentleman (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews)

Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch

The Mortons (Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton)

Blunt Force Trauma (Damage & Carnage)

Miserably Faithful (Judais & Max The Impaler)

Magnum Muscle (Dark Draper & Big Strong Mims)

SVGS (Jax Dane & Blake Troop)

The Spectaculars (Rush Freeman & Brady Pierce)

Myzteziz Jr. & Octagon Jr.

Toxin & Arez

That leaves 12 spots still open for the tournament.

The latest additions come from AAA. Myzteziz Jr. and Octagon Jr. are a team that can steal the show with their lucha libre acrobatics. Their style will stand out as a sharp contrast from the roughshod rowdiness of the current NWA roster. Myzteziz Jr. and Octagon Jr. also have championship pedigree as former AAA trios titleholders with Hijo del Vikingo.

Arez and Toxin are the other pair coming from AAA. Arez is a former AAA mixed tag champ with Chik Tormenta. Arez and Toxin do not have a lot of experience tagging as a unit.

As for Crockett Cup ramifications on the latest episode of NWA Powerrr, Tyrus & Chris Adonis competed against Blunt Force Trauma in the main event. This was a chance for Tyrus and Adonis to find a cohesive groove. Adonis wasn’t too pleased last week about Tyrus choosing him.

Tyrus and Adonis started strong in the exhibition match. BFT worked to isolate Adonis. Hot tag to Tyrus running wild with clotheslines. An exploder suplex set up a running splash into the corner. Tyrus goozled Carnage for a Tongan Death Grip chokeslam. That’s when BFT manager Aron Stevens entered the ring. He attempted to distract Tyrus to buy his man some time to recover. Stevens backed into Adonis, so the Masterpiece cinched tight the Masterlock submission. Stevens wilted down to the mat. Tyrus was on the outside throwing haymakers with Carnage, and the referee issued a double count-out decision.

Tyrus and Adonis didn’t pick up the win, but they did seem to be on the same page as teammates heading into the tournament. If they can remain unified, then they are a heavy favorite to emerge victorious in the Crockett Cup.

Watch the full NWA Powerrr episode here.

Tickets are currently available for the Crockett Cup live event. The broadcast will air through Fite TV as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2). More matches will fill out the cards, such as EC3 defending the NWA National Heavyweight Championship against Thrillbilly Silas Mason.

Who are you picking to win the Crockett Cup out of the teams announced thus far?