- After previously saying WWE wanted Alexa Bliss back for Night of Champions, BoozerRasslin now says “there’s still doubt” about her availability for Saudi Arabia. The Twitter account claims Bliss will be back on back on television after that May 27 PLE.
- Damian Priest has been getting “a ton of praise” from WWE management for his recent work up to including his San Juan Street Fight at Backlash. That from PW Insider Elite, which also said one source told them Priest “has to be seen as one of the top level players in the company going forward.”
- Insider also reported company officials were very happy with Omos’ match at Backlash, calling it one of the best he’s had.
- The blood in Backlash’s main event was planned and not accidental, per Fightful Select, Wrestling Observer and PW Insider. It seems to be something Brock Lesnar has permission to do, and not a change in WWE policy.
- WWE’s had discussions with “reps in Australia” about holding a premium live event there, according to Fightful Select.
- While WWE & Steve Corino’s son Colby reportedly did agree on terms of a deal for him to start with the company, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net says that deal wasn’t signed before WWE’s hiring freeze went into effect and Colby Corino is again a free agent.
- During a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, Ricky Steamboat said AEW offered him a job as a road agent but he turned it down: “No reflection on them, great company and everything. And don’t get me wrong, the pay was going to be great but I’m at a point in my life where I’m trying to get off the road.”
