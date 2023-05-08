Here are the latest matches and segments that you can expect to see on a future episode on ROH TV on Honor Club, possibly as soon as this Thursday (May 11).

These matches were taped on Sat., May 6 and Sun., May 7 at Universal Studios in Orlando (fka “The Impact Zone”). They include ground being laid for a match between the ROH and New Japan Television champions, the set-up for the next big Women’s title feud, and the return of a former Women’s champ.

Here are the spoilers as reported by Wrestling Observer and Fightful:

Saturday’s Show/Session 1

• Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams • Samoa Joe def. Blake Christian to retain the ROH Television championship • The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) def. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) • Robyn Renegade def. Vert Vixen • Willie Mack def. Ninja Mack • Shane Taylor & the Work Horsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) def. Schaff & Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) • Kyle Fletcher (w/ Aussie Open partner Mark Davis) def. Tony Deppen • Dark Order (Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) def. Trustbusters (Jeeves Kay, Sonny Kiss, Slim J) & Josh Woods • Athena def. Skye Blue to retain the ROH Women’s title. The champ shook Blue’s hand post-match, but then knocked her down and heeled it up. Saturday’s Session/Show 2 • Mark Briscoe def. Shane Taylor • Willow Nightingale def. Madi Wrenkowski • Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal def. Zack Clayton & Cole Karter • Angelico & Serpentico def. Cheeseburger & Eli Isom • Zack Sabre Jr. def. AR Fox to retain the New Japan World TV championship. • Samoa Joe interrupted a post-match interview with Sabre, essentially saying he wants to find out whether he or ZSJ is the better TV champ. That brought Sydal & Daniels back out to set-up a tag match; if they can beat the champs, they’ll get a title shot(s). • Gates of Agony (Kaun & Toa Liona) def. Dalton Castle & Brandon of The Boys • Mercedes Martinez def. Ashley D’Amboise. This was Martinez’s first match anywhere since dropping the Women’s title to Athena last December at Final Battle. • Action Andretti & Darius Martin def. The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/Maria Kanellis) in a Fight Without Honor

Sunday

• Mark Briscoe def. JD Drake • Claudio Castagnoli def. Serpentico in a Proving Ground match (if Serpentico had won, he would have received a future shot at Castignoli’s ROH World title) • Rey Fenix def. Gringo Loco • Kiera Hogan def. Vert Vixen. Athena scouted this match, first from the stage then moving down to ringside. The champ got into it a bit with Hogan after the match. • Kyle Fletcher (w/Mark Davis) def. AR Fox • Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder) def. Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth • Willow Nightingale defeated Hyan • The Kingdom def. Willie Mack & Ninja Mack • The Embassy (Toa Liona, Kaun, & Brian Cage) def. Adam Priest, Lucky Ali & Victor Benjamin • Mercedes Martinez def. Dream Girl Ellie • Samoa Joe & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels, so no TV title shots for them • Penta El Zero Miedo def. Slim J • Skye Blue def. Miranda Alize • Rocky Romero def. Titus Alexander • The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) & Stu Grayson def. LSG, Marcus Kross & Vary Morales. Dark Order wanted a word with Grayson afterwards, but he didn’t have anything to say to them. • Shane Taylor (w/ The WorkHorsemen) def. Tracy Williams (w/ Rhett Titus) • Athena def. Promise Braxton. Kiera Hogan ran in to save Braxton from a post-match beatdown, and left Athena laying. • Dralistico (w/ Jose The Assistant) def. Tony Deppen • Ashley D’Amboise def. Danielle Kamela • Darius Martin & Action Andretti def. Cole Karter & Zack Clayton • Blake Christian def. Nick Comoroto • Diamante def. Trish Adora • AR Fox def. Anthony Henry (w/ JD Drake). • Drake jumped Fox in the aftermath, and was joined by Shane Taylor. FTR ran in for the save. • Eddie Kingston joined the faces in the ring for the show-closing promo. This is where he revealed he’ll be getting hernia surgery this week, and how long he expects to be out. More on that here.

