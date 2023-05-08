Last month, Ring of Honor’s Eddie Kingston was pulled from a planned New Japan booking due to injury. He subsequently shared that he’d been dealing with a hernia for months, and would be getting surgery to address the issue.

We hadn’t heard much since. At the ROH tapings over the weekend (more on those in a future post), Kingston provided an update.

Eddie told the crowd at at Orlando’s Universal Studios he’s getting the operation done this Tuesday (May 9). He also said he expects to be back in six weeks.

That would be shortly before June 25’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, if that’s a show Tony Khan would want to use the Mad King on. In storyline, he quit AEW just before their Revolution PPV, joining Ring of Honor to pursue its World title — and for a variety of other worked/shoot reasons).

ROH hasn’t announced their summer PPV yet. But if they book one around the same time they ran Death Before Dishonor in 2022, that could happen in July. Expect Kingston on that show if all goes well with surgery and recovery.

Here’s hoping that’s a smooth and speedy process for the Mad King.