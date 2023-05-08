Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

WRKD Wrestling says there is already hope backstage within WWE to use Bad Bunny at SummerSlam. Everyone loved the Street Fight at Backlash.

They also say Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes is “far from over” and we won’t have to wait long to see what comes next there.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Nashville is getting WrestleMania in 2027 with the opening of the new stadium there.

There teases, from the likes of WRKD and BoozerRasslin, that The Way reunion could be starting up on Raw this week.

PW Insider says Brian Kendrick worked as a Producer alongside Jamie Noble for the Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest match at Backlash, his first time doing so since a tryout at Survivor Series last year.

Cameron Grimes is expected to get a push now that he’s on the main roster, with Triple H having high hopes for him, says WRKD Wrestling.

