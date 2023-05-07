Vampiro to cut retirement tour short due to health

Vampiro had grand plans for a retirement tour in lucha libre. He was gung-ho about building to the final moment for a proper send-off to give the fans. Vampiro was putting in work with matches on regular AAA television tapings. Unfortunately, he had trouble with the physical grind due to his health.

Vampiro has battled through issues with Alzheimer’s in recent years. He made enough progress in therapy to feel comfortable competing in the ring again.

As the physicality of his matches increased, Vampiro realized that he would not be able to complete the three-year plan as intended.

Vampiro explained in Spanish for a video posted by Mas Lucha.

The retirement tour idea was three years for about 35 matches on TV. He accepted the risk wrestling with Alzheimer’s. Vamp had one condition not to get hit in the head, but that happened by accident a month ago. Vampiro spent nine days in the hospital recovering. AAA called him to fill in at Triplemania XXXI Monterrey against Chessman, and he suffered another shot to the head sending him back to the hospital. Vampiro realized that he just was not able to finish the original plan. He thinks maybe one or two more big matches, but that’s it for his career.

Don’t cry for Vampiro. He is full of energy in the transition to other ventures in his life. Vampiro has a radio program, Radio Vampiro, airing weeknights 9 pm to 12 pm from Guadalajara.

Vampiro helped form a Guardian Angels chapter in Guadalajara.

Ya es oficial ! El capítulo Bomad está en GDL pic.twitter.com/43S0ZVOxg5 — vampiro canadiense (@vampiro_vampiro) February 23, 2023

Vampiro also started his new Krav Maga school as a teacher of the martial art.

If Vampiro has one final retirement match, who would you like to see him wrestle?