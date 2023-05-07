Kamille passes 700 days as NWA women’s champion

Kamille is called a one-time champion for a reason. The Brickhouse surpassed 700 days holding the NWA Women’s World Championship. Kamille joined the 700-day club on May 6, 2023.

Today we celebrate 700 Days of @Kamille_brick as your NWA World Women's Champion! - Check out the thread pic.twitter.com/VFmIjQ5QS1 — NWA (@nwa) May 6, 2023

Kamille won the title from Serena Deeb on June 6, 2021.

It was 700 Days ago today that @Kamille_brick defeated @SerenaDeeb for the NWA World Women's Championship at 'When Our Shadows Fall!' pic.twitter.com/H7PWiBwjEU — NWA (@nwa) May 6, 2023

NWA celebrated the achievement by posting the PPV battle between Kamille and Taya Valkyrie. That match was the show-stealer for NWA 74.

Kamille’s reign ranks third in the modern era of the NWA Women’s World Championship behind Jazz at 948 days and MsChif at 818 days.

For context among other prominent wrestling promotions in the USA, the Fabulous Moolah is recognized by WWE as holding the WWF Women’s Championship (formerly the NWA World Women’s Championship) from 1956 to 1984 for 10,170 days. Rockin’ Robin is the next highest at 501 days.

Nikki Bella holds the crown for the WWE Divas Championship at 301 days. Bianca Belair is the longest titleholder for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at 400 days and counting. Bayley is at the top for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship with 379 days. Asuka is the queen of NXT holding their women’s title for 522 days.

Taya Valkyrie is the longest-reigning Knockouts champion in the title’s history at 377 days. Taya is also the inaugural MLW featherweight champion. The TV timeline has her holding that title at 360 days and counting. Hikaru Shida stood atop AEW holding the women’s championship for 372 days. Sumie Sakai conquered the ROH women’s division as a champion for 251 days.

Who is your pick to finally dethrone Kamille as NWA women’s world champion?