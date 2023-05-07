Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 12: Week 4 results & Week 5 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place April 30-May 6 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Underground, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, New Japan Wrestling Dontaku, WWE Backlash, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

The champ doesn’t need your help, ref. She won her title on one leg, she’ll stand & raise it up on one leg, too!

The new Raw Superstar used that gritty performance to stay just ahead of AEW’s International champ and his also impressive winning streak.

Just behind the top two was the new IWGP Women’s champ, who led our biggest joshi contingent ever coming out of All Star Queendom. The wrestlers who captured Stardom’s top two singles belts joined her in our latest Top 10.

A surprising AEW arrival, a guy whose popularity seems to be surprising WWE, and the reigning, defending NXT champ fill out of the middle of our latest Rankings.

Helping round out the back-end were the Pillar MJF duped into helping him (for a while), and the half of the WWE Tag champs who got one more point than his partner.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 4

1. Indi Hartwell

2. Orange Cassidy

3. Mayu Iwatani

4. Roderick Strong

5. LA Knight

6. (tie) Tam Nakano

6. (tie) Carmelo Hayes

8. Sammy Guevara

9. Mina Shirakawa

10. Sami Zayn

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where OC can now put second place in his backpack along with his belt...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending April 29

1. Solo Sikoa - 20

2. Orange Cassidy - 17

3. Mercedes Moné - 13

4. Indi Hartwell - 10

5. (tie) Dax Harwood - 9.5

5. (tie) Cash Wheeler - 9.5

7. (tie) Darby Allin - 9

7. (tie) Steve Maclin - 9

9. (tie) SANADA- 8

9. (tie) Deonna Purrazzo - 8

9. (tie) Mayu Iwatani - 8

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!