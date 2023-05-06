Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- In this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer claims that “Rampage will turn into what Dark and Dark Elevation were” after AEW Collision begins airing on Saturday nights. That means Rampage will “showcase younger talent.”
- The WON also says Dynamite and Rampage will be taped together on Wednesdays, with Collision and ROH being taped together on Saturdays.
- Matt Cardona is done at Impact right now, per Fightful Select. He had been working on a handshake deal for the past two years and hoped to continue doing so, but the company wanted to put pen to paper. There are no hard feelings and both sides are willing to work together in the future, but Impact is trying to get away from verbal agreements and Cardona isn’t interested in inking a deal.
- Meltzer says before NXT wrestler Sol Ruca was badly injured, the plan was to push her in a babyface tag team with Dani Palmer. They were going to win the NXT tag titles within a few months.
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said he “heard rumors” that AEW has sold 65,000 tickets thus far for All In at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 27.
- While discussing IYO SKY’s lack of promo time in WWE, Freddie Prinze Jr. said on his podcast that WWE once told Drew McIntyre (very early in his career) that he needed to lose his Scottish accent.
- The Observer also notes that AEW wrestler Komander “has been doing a worked injury spot on some of his indie dates of late.” It sounds like he was advised to focus more on preserving his body now that he’s under contract and making good money.
