- BoozerRasslin mentioned that “JD for JD is being discussed heavily.” A lot of people are interpreting this to mean that JD McDonagh might become a new member of The Judgment Day now that he has been called up to Raw in the WWE Draft.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Bryan Alvarez said the controversial Britt Baker black eye shirt was AEW’s top selling t-shirt this past weekend.
- Per Fightful Select, WWE’s original plan for Backlash was a tag team match with Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio teaming up to fight Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. However, plans changed after WWE and Bunny decided that he is capable of having a good singles match with Priest.
- The site also indicates that Tama Tonga has not been under contract with NJPW for a while even though he is still wrestling for the promotion. WWE was interested in signing him at one point, but he might be a victim of a current hiring freeze.
- During WWE’s recent investors call, CEO Nick Khan said the company received “a 7-figure subsidy” for bringing Backlash to Puerto Rico. According to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, the exact figure is close to 1.5 million dollars.
- It sounds like May 17 (a Wednesday) is the most likely date for AEW’s official announcement of a new Saturday show named AEW Collision, because that’s the date for the Warner Bros. Discovery upfronts.
