Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

AIW Cibernetico de Mayo 2 (May 5, 7:30 pm ET)

Joseline Navarro vs. Ziggy Haim Cisco Silver vs. Dominic Garrini Bitcoin Boiz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) (c) vs. Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom) (AIW Tag Team Championship) Joshua Bishop vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal Match) Austin James, Hardway Wolloway, Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge), Shaw Mason, ???, ???, & ??? vs. Brian Carson, Philly Collins, Pretty Boy Smooth, Sidney Von Engeland, the Duke, Tyson Riggs, ???, & ??? (Torneo Cibernetico)

AIW are back and celebrating Cinco de Mayo in style with a cibernetico, the prince of matches!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

EVE Lucky 13 - All Hail the Queens (May 5-6)

—Night One (May 5, 7:30 pm GMT)—

Billie Starkz vs. Safire Reed (EVE Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Semifinals) Emersyn Jayne vs. Laura Di Matteo (EVE Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Semifinals) EVE Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Finals Millie McKenzie vs. Miyu Yamashita (c) (EVE Championship 30-Minute Iron Woman Match)

—Night Two (May 6, 7:30 pm GMT)—

Billie Starkz vs. Miyu Yamashita Laura Di Matteo & Rayne Leverkusen (c) vs. Royal Aces (Charlie Morgan & Jetta) (EVE Tag Team Championship)

Pro Wrestling: EVE are here to give you an alternative to the coronation, if you’re that way inclined, with a double-header of some of the finest wrestling in all the land!

Check it out live on YouTube, folks.

AAW Uno Mas (May 6, 7:30 pm CT)

Jah-C vs. Shane Hollister Gringo Loco vs. Rey Fenix Davey Vega (c) vs. Levi Everett (AAW Heritage Championship) Fred Yehi vs. Jake Something (c) (AAW Heavyweight Championship)

AAW are holding a lot of their cards close to their vest as usual, but Rey Fenix is back, Yehi challenges Something, and more!

Check it out live on Highspots, folks.

WR Mayhem for All (May 6, 8 pm CT)

Heather Monroe vs. Marina Shafir ($5000 3 Minute Challenge Match) Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey, & David Finlay) vs. the Rascalz (Myron Reed, Trey Miguel, & Zachary Wentz) Lince Dorado vs. Rocky Romero Alex Shelley (c) vs. Shigehiro Irie (WR Remix Championship) Masha Slamovich vs. Sami Callihan (Deathmatch) Jake Crist vs. Jon Moxley “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Steve Maclin (c) (WR Championship)

That’s right baby, Mox is back in action for the Wrestling Revolver!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Free matches here!

Fred Yehi vs. Joey Janela

We got a blast from the past from Full Impact Pro here as Yehi and Janela did battle in a barnburner back in 2017, check it out!

East-West Express vs. WorkHorsemen

Contrariwise, GCW have this one hot off the presses from their recent event Into the Light, enjoy!

Jake Crist vs. Jon Moxley

Last but not least, Revolver put this bad boy up from the HWA days to whet your palate for Crist and Mox to meet again!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.