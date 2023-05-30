New NWA Women’s Television Championship belt design unveiled

When the NWA held the women’s television championship tournament to crown the inaugural titleholder, they were missing one very important thing. There was no official TV title belt yet.

Kenzie Paige ran the gauntlet to win the honor at NWA 312 in April. As an added bonus, Paige was consulted for the design of the TV title belt. The unveiling ceremony is to take place during the Crockett Cup on June 3 and June 4 in Winston-Salem, NC.

PWInsider scored an exclusive sneak peak at the NWA Women’s Television Championship final design. The belt has a silver and black color scheme.

For reference sake, compare it to the current men’s NWA Television Championship held by Thom Latimer.

Paige is scheduled to defend the NWA Women’s Television Championship at Night 2 of the Crockett Cup against an opponent to be announced.

What do you rate the design for the NWA Women’s Television Championship? Do you prefer the style of the men’s or women’s title belt?

Tickets are available for the Crockett Cup live event. Fite TV offers the broadcast as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2).