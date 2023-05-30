EC3’s special offer ends in pain

EC3 is scheduled to defend the NWA National Heavyweight Championship against Silas Mason at the Crockett Cup event on June 3 in Winston-Salem, NC. But first, the Overman had a special offer for the Thrillbilly.

EC3 explained his plan in the main event segment of NWA Powerrr (starting at 31:30).

Silas was joined by Pollo Del Mar. EC3 warned that women weaken knees, poison minds, and Pollo will break Silas’ heart. Pollo interjected that EC3 will be the only one with a broken heart when Silas wins the title. Silas is here to take what is his.

EC3 sees the dog in Silas and the potential to carry the company into the next decade, but Silas will need guidance and mentorship. EC3 is the man who can bring Silas to the next level. So, instead of the national title match, EC3 proposed they join forces to win the Crockett Cup tag team tournament. By being by EC3’s side, Silas can learn what it takes to be a leader. Their partnership can help EC3 reach the top. When EC3 becomes the world heavyweight champion in the NWA, then he will hand the national title over to Silas.

Thrillbilly mulled it over. He agreed with EC3. Silas held out his hand. EC3 smirked and shook hands. Silas then pulled EC3 close. He agreed with EC3 about having the dog in him. Thrillbilly kissed EC3 on the lips and took him for a ride on a spinning side slam. Silas stood tall with the title belt.

That settles that. The championship bout is on.

The current Crockett Cup lineup so far includes:

Night 1 (June 3)

Crockett Cup tag team tournament: 24 teams

24 teams NWA National Heavyweight Championship: EC3 (c) vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason

EC3 (c) vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason Hardcore Team War: Samantha Starr, La Rosa Negra, Missa Kate, & Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kenzie Paige, Ella Envy, Roxy, & Kylie Paige

Night 2 (June 4)

Crockett Cup tag team tournament finale

NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Natalia Markova

Kamille (c) vs. Natalia Markova NWA Women’s Television Championship: Kenzie Paige (c) vs. TBA

Kenzie Paige (c) vs. TBA Six-way Scramble: Winner earns title shot for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship held by Kerry Morton

Expect more matches to be added for Night 2 as teams are eliminated from the tournament on Night 1.

Tickets are available for the Crockett Cup live event. Fite TV offers the broadcast as a bundle or single shows (Night 1, Night 2).

Are you picking EC3 or Thrillbilly Silas Mason to leave the Crockett Cup holding the NWA National Heavyweight Championship?