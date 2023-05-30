CMLL Roundup: Soberano Jr. wins Copa Jr. VIP, two championships vacated, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

Soberano Jr. prevailed over other second-generation talent to triumph in the Copa Jr. VIP 2023 tournament. This was Soberano Jr.’s second Copa Jr. win after earning glory in 2017.

#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | Tal como lo hizo en 2017 con la #CopaJrCMLL, ahora Soberano Jr. ha conseguido ante uno de sus más grandes rivales -Dragón Rojo Jr.- la versión VIP de la competición. pic.twitter.com/oY5QWzi8RO — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 27, 2023

Soberano Jr. competed against Mistico, Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr., Dragon Rojo Jr., Averno, Panterita del Ring Jr., and Hijo del Villano III in a torneo cibernetico eliminator on May 19. Soberano Jr. and Dragon Rojo Jr. were the final two remaining with a little help from Rocky Romero.

Volador Jr. was in the final three, but Romero ran in through the crowd to cause a ruckus. Dragon Rojo Jr. took advantage for a kick to the cojones to pin Volador Jr. Afterward, Volador Jr. wanted a chance to get back the CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship. Romero suggested championship versus hair.

Check out the highlight package for all the eliminations.

The Copa Jr. VIP finale was on May 26. Soberano Jr. bested Dragon Rojo Jr. with a sitdown piledriver.

In championship news, two belts were vacated, and one new champ was crowned.

After Templario defeated Dragon Rojo Jr. for the CMLL World Middleweight Championship, that made him a double champ with the Mexican National Middleweight Championship. Templario has vacated the national middleweight title. He carried that prize for 600 days.

#CMLLInforma || ¡Templario ha tomado la decisión de renunciar al Campeonato Nacional de Peso Medio!



Tras haberse coronado Campeón Mundial Medio del CMLL, El Guerrero León ha decidido dar un paso al costado del título nacional.



Transmisión En Vivo: https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/TJAXu91XnA — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 17, 2023

CMLL held a tournament to determine the finalists for the vacant national middleweight championship. Guerrero Maya Jr. and Rugido outlasted the field.

Tournament results:

Quarterfinals: Guerrero Maya Jr. defeated El Audaz, Zandokan Jr. defeated Rey Samuray, Hombre Bala Jr. defeated Felino Jr., Rugido defeated Coyote

The title bout will take place Friday, June 2 in Arena Mexico.

Catch all the flipping highlights from the tournament.

Panterita del Ring Jr. vacated the Mexican National Lightweight Championship with the intention to move up in weight class to challenge for welterweight titles. Panterita del Ring Jr. held the national lightweight strap for 529 days.

#CMLLInforma || Panterita del Ring Jr. ha renunciado al Campeonato Nacional de Peso Ligero y hace un reto abierto a los Campeones Mundiales de Peso Welter: Titán y Rocky Romero.



Transmisión En Vivo: https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/86YLcqZt6R — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 24, 2023

The new champion came courtesy of Esfinge defeating Angel de Oro to win the Mexican National Light Heavyweight Championship. Angel’s reign ended at 589 days.

#MartesDeArenaMéxico | ¡Canadian Destroyer, Nudo Egipcio y tenemos nuevo Campeón Nacional de Peso Semicompleto! Esfinge ha destronado al Ángel de Oro en un intenso combate titular.



Transmisión en vivo: https://t.co/wNWdydgC03 pic.twitter.com/9czef8s2Pm — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 24, 2023

Lucha! Lucha! Lucha!