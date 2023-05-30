ROH announces 3 title fights, Lucha Underground classic rivalry, Dark Order collision, more!

Ring of Honor is bringing the heat for the next episode of ROH TV on Honor Club for Thursday (June 1, 2023). There will be three title fights, including a Forbidden Door special for the NJPW TV title, a Pure Championship defense, and women’s scrap. There will also be a Lucha Underground classic rivalry, the Dark Order colliding, and the AAA mega champion in action.

Open the Forbidden Door for a clash of champions. Zack Sabre Jr. is putting the NJPW World Television Championship on the line against Rocky Romero. Azucar is a regular for NJPW shows, and he is the reigning CMLL world historic welterweight champion. Sabre is 2-0 in their personal series winning in RevPro in 2018 and ROH in 2019.

The ROH Pure Championship will be teacher versus student as Katsuyori Shibata defends against Alex Coughlin. The NJPW LA Dojo alumn personally requested the challenge after the two teamed together to defeat the Workhorsemen on a previous episode of ROH TV.

The third title bout goes to Athena versus Kiera Hogan for the ROH World Women’s Championship. This feud was a one-week setup, but it was fire for a quick build.

ROH is bringing back a classic rivalry from Lucha Underground when Brian Cage wrestles Willie Mack. They had a pair of matches in AEW earlier this year. Cage swept those wins.

The Righteous has been trying to poach Stu Grayson from the Dark Order, and it looks like they are making progress. Grayson gave Vincent and Dutch one chance to impress him, and he must have liked what he saw when teaming in trios action last week. Now, Vincent, Dutch, and Grayson will be up against Evil Uno Alex Reynolds, and John Silver in an official contest.

El Hijo del Vikingo is gracing a ROH ring once again. The AAA mega champion is on a dream team of luchador talent alongside Komander and Bandido. They will be competing against Jack Cartwheel, Serpentico, and Angelico. Bring the popcorn for that one.

The full card for ROH TV on Thursday, June 1 includes:

Promise Braxton vs. Diamante

Trish Adora vs. Skye Blue

This is a pretty good lineup. It certainly blows last week’s so-called ‘PPV worthy’ card out of the water.

Which matches are on your radar for this episode of ROH TV?